The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of eXp World Holdings (EXPI) is Selling Shares

On August 5, the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of eXp World Holdings (EXPI), Glenn Darrel Sanford, sold shares of EXPI for $225.4K.

Following Glenn Darrel Sanford’s last EXPI Sell transaction on July 29, 2020, the stock climbed by 3.8%. In addition to Glenn Darrel Sanford, 4 other EXPI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on eXp World Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $271 million and quarterly net profit of $165K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $157 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.3 million. The company has a one-year high of $24.59 and a one-year low of $6.51. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 33.97.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.34M worth of EXPI shares and purchased $705 worth of EXPI shares. The insider sentiment on eXp World Holdings has been negative according to 174 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. owns and operates eXp Realty, which is a cloud-based international residential real estate brokerage. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The company was founded by Glenn Darrel Sanford on July 30, 2008 and is headquartered in Bellingham, WA.