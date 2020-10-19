The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Enghouse Systems (EGHSF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Enghouse Systems (EGHSF), Stephen J Sadler, sold shares of EGHSF for $3.09M.

In addition to Stephen J Sadler, one other EGHSF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Enghouse Systems’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $131 million and quarterly net profit of $25.99 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $101 million and had a net profit of $14.66 million. The company has a one-year high of $59.95 and a one-year low of $26.87. Currently, Enghouse Systems has an average volume of 10.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.49, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Enghouse Systems has been negative according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications. The Asset Management Group segments provides portfolio of products to telecommunication service providers, fleet managements and public safety software solutions for various industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.