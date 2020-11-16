The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Empower Clinics (EPWCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Empower Clinics (EPWCF), Steven Mcauley, bought shares of EPWCF for $60K.

Following this transaction Steven Mcauley’s holding in the company was increased by 7% to a total of $944.1K.

Based on Empower Clinics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $923.9K and GAAP net loss of -$401,110. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $591K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.46 million. Currently, Empower Clinics has an average volume of 184.50K.

Empower Clinics, Inc. engages in operating network of physician staffed medical cannabis clinics, which focuses on enabling patients to improve and protect their health. The company was founded on Feburary 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.