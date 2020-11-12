The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Elysee Development (ASXSF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Elysee Development (ASXSF), Guido Cloetens, sold shares of ASXSF for $19.4K.

Based on Elysee Development’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.91 million and quarterly net profit of $4.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $890.3K and had a net profit of $780.4K. ASXSF’s market cap is $10.41 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.70. Currently, Elysee Development has an average volume of .

The insider sentiment on Elysee Development has been negative according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Elysee Development Corp. is a diversified investment and venture capital firm which focuses on natural resources. Its portfolio consists of equity investments in small to medium sized public companies, with a focus on precious metals and includes investments in convertible debentures of resource companies that provide security of capital and regular income along with participation in the potential for appreciation as the sector improves. The company was founded on September 6, 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.