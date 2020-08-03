The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Elysee Development (ASXSF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Elysee Development (ASXSF), Guido Cloetens, bought shares of ASXSF for $1,950.

In addition to Guido Cloetens, one other ASXSF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $21.95K worth of ASXSF shares and purchased $1,950 worth of ASXSF shares. The insider sentiment on Elysee Development has been negative according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Guido Cloetens’ trades have generated a 16.2% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Elysee Development Corp. is a diversified investment and venture capital firm which focuses on natural resources. Its portfolio consists of equity investments in small to medium sized public companies, with a focus on precious metals and includes investments in convertible debentures of resource companies that provide security of capital and regular income along with participation in the potential for appreciation as the sector improves. The company was founded on September 6, 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.