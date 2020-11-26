The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Caterpillar is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Caterpillar (CAT), Donald J Umpleby, exercised options to sell 159,572 CAT shares for a total transaction value of $28.21M.

This recent transaction decreases Donald J Umpleby’s holding in the company by 26% to a total of $47.04 million. Following Donald J Umpleby’s last CAT Sell transaction on November 05, 2020, the stock climbed by 13.8%.

The company has a one-year high of $176.37 and a one-year low of $87.50. CAT’s market cap is $93.57 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 29.00. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.04.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $168.08, reflecting a 5.0% upside.

The insider sentiment on Caterpillar has been negative according to 130 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Caterpillar, Inc. engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other. The Construction Industries segment supports customers using machinery in infrastructure and building construction applications. The Resource Industries segment is responsible for supporting customers using machinery in mining and quarrying applications and it includes business strategy, product design, product management and development, manufacturing, marketing and sales and product support. The Energy and Transportation segment supports customers in oil and gas, power generation, marine, rail, and industrial applications. The Financial Products segment offers a range of financing alternatives to customers and dealers for caterpillar machinery and engines, solar gas turbines, as well as other equipment and marine vessels. The All Other segment include activities such as the business strategy, product management and development, and manufacturing of filters and fluids, undercarriage, tires and rims, engaging tools, and fluid transfers. The company was founded on April 15, 1925 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

