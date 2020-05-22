The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Bonterra Energy (BNEFF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Bonterra Energy (BNEFF), George Frederick Fink, bought shares of BNEFF for $14.73K.

The company has a one-year high of $5.28 and a one-year low of $0.51. Currently, Bonterra Energy has an average volume of .

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Sell with an average price target of $0.76, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Bonterra Energy has been positive according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.