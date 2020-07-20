The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of BevCanna Enterprises (BVNNF) is Selling Shares

On July 16, the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of BevCanna Enterprises (BVNNF), Marcello Leone, sold shares of BVNNF for $150K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, BevCanna Enterprises has an average volume of 14.82K. The company has a one-year high of $1.50 and a one-year low of $0.16.

The insider sentiment on BevCanna Enterprises has been negative according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Marcello Leone’s trades have generated a -13.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc is a Canada based manufacturer of infused cannabis beverage brands. Its provides water soluble cannabinoid infusions using THC and CBD from both cannabis and hemp.