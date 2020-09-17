The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Bausch Health Companies is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Bausch Health Companies (BHC), Joseph C Papa, exercised options to sell 8,738 BHC shares for a total transaction value of $137.2K.

In addition to Joseph C Papa, 4 other BHC executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $31.97 and a one-year low of $11.15.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.86, reflecting a -42.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Bausch Health Companies has been negative according to 151 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Joseph C Papa’s trades have generated a 4.2% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Bausch Health Companies Inc is a global specialty pharmaceutical, consumer health, and medical device company with a focus on branded products for the dermatology, gastrointestinal, and ophthalmology markets.

