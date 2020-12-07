The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Assure Holdings (ARHH) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Assure Holdings (ARHH), John Allen Farlinger, bought shares of ARHH for $204.8K.

Following this transaction John Allen Farlinger’s holding in the company was increased by 96% to a total of $775.2K. In addition to John Allen Farlinger, one other ARHH executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Assure Holdings has an average volume of 78.97K. The company has a one-year high of $2.15 and a one-year low of $0.51.

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.