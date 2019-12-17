The Chairman & CEO of Ventas is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chairman & CEO of Ventas (VTR), Debra Cafaro, exercised options to buy 20,000 VTR shares at $51.85 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.04M.

This recent transaction increases Debra Cafaro’s holding in the company by 2.69% to a total of $42.92 million.

Based on Ventas’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $983 million and quarterly net profit of $85.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $937 million and had a net profit of $102 million. The company has a one-year high of $75.40 and a one-year low of $54.59. VTR’s market cap is $20.97B and the company has a P/E ratio of 42.50.

The insider sentiment on Ventas has been positive according to 78 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ventas, Inc. engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers.