The Chairman & CEO of US Concrete (USCR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman & CEO of US Concrete (USCR), William Sandbrook, bought shares of USCR for $414.1K.

Following William Sandbrook’s last USCR Buy transaction on March 19, 2014, the stock climbed by 18.1%. This is Sandbrook’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on FIX back in May 2018

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on US Concrete’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $409 million and quarterly net profit of $13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $404 million and had a net profit of $15.6 million. The company has a one-year high of $56.22 and a one-year low of $30.41. USCR’s market cap is $667.1M and the company has a P/E ratio of 52.77.

The insider sentiment on US Concrete has been positive according to 94 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers.