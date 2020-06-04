The Chairman & CEO of Transact Technologies (TACT) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman & CEO of Transact Technologies (TACT), Bart Shuldman, bought shares of TACT for $8,900.

This is Shuldman’s first Buy trade following 17 Sell transactions. Following this transaction Bart Shuldman’s holding in the company was increased by 2.97% to a total of $306.8K.

The company has a one-year high of $13.59 and a one-year low of $2.87. Currently, Transact Technologies has an average volume of 16.41K.

Bart Shuldman's trades have generated a 7.6% average return based on past transactions.

TransAct Technologies, Inc. operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.