The Chairman & CEO of RPM International (RPM) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman & CEO of RPM International (RPM), Frank Sullivan, bought shares of RPM for $5.17M.

This recent transaction increases Frank Sullivan’s holding in the company by 20.89% to a total of $85.04 million. Following Frank Sullivan’s last RPM Buy transaction on January 21, 2020, the stock climbed by 9.1%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $86.48 and a one-year low of $42.85. Currently, RPM International has an average volume of 541.52K. RPM’s market cap is $10.69 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 34.90.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $91.17, reflecting a -10.1% downside. Five different firms, including BMO Capital and Morgan Stanley, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in July 2020, RPM received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on RPM International has been positive according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Frank Sullivan’s trades have generated a 8.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

RPM International, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals. The Consumer segment is comprised of rust-preventative, special purpose and decorative paints, caulks, sealants, primers, nail enamels, cement and wood care coatings, and other branded consumer products. The Specialty segment includes industrial cleansers, restoration services equipment, colorants, exterior finishes, edible coatings, and other specialty original equipment manufacturer coatings. The company was founded by Frank C. Sullivan in May 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, OH.