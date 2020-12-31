The Chairman & CEO of Realpage is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chairman & CEO of Realpage (RP), Stephen Winn, exercised options to buy 275,000 RP shares at $21.68 a share, for a total transaction value of $5.96M.

Following Stephen Winn’s last RP Buy transaction on June 11, 2015, the stock climbed by 67.9%. This is Winn’s first Buy trade following 7 Sell transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Realpage’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $298 million and quarterly net profit of $16.34 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $255 million and had a net profit of $11.7 million. The company has a one-year high of $89.20 and a one-year low of $36.91. RP’s market cap is $8.93 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 162.00.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold RP with a $88.75 price target. Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $87.38, reflecting a 0.0% upside. Three different firms, including BMO Capital and JMP Securities, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Realpage has been negative according to 65 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Stephen Winn’s trades have generated a 2.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

RealPage, Inc. engages in the provison of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It offers on asset optimization, asset and investment management, property management, resident services, and leasing and marketing solutions. The company was founded by Stephen T. Winn in November 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.