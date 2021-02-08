The Chairman & CEO of People’s United Financial (PBCT) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman & CEO of People’s United Financial (PBCT), John P. Barnes, bought shares of PBCT for $1.46M.

This recent transaction increases John P. Barnes’ holding in the company by 17.13% to a total of $9.28 million. Following John P. Barnes’ last PBCT Buy transaction on March 12, 2012, the stock climbed by 6.2%.

The company has a one-year high of $16.37 and a one-year low of $9.37. PBCT’s market cap is $6.17 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.80.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.55, reflecting a -6.5% downside.

People’s United Financial, Inc. is a bank and financial holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate and municipal customers. It operates through the following Commercial Banking, Retail Banking, Treasury and Others segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. The Retail Banking segment comprises consumer lending, and consumer deposit gathering activities, consumer lending, and merchant services. The Treasury segment covers the securities portfolio, short-term investments, brokered deposits, wholesale borrowings, and the funding center. The Other segment includes the residual financial impact from the allocation of revenues and expenses. The company was founded on November 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, CT.