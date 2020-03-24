The Chairman & CEO of Inuvo (INUV) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman & CEO of Inuvo (INUV), Richard K. Howe, bought shares of INUV for $107.8K.

Following this transaction Richard K. Howe’s holding in the company was increased by 54.04% to a total of $343.5K. In addition to Richard K. Howe, 4 other INUV executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Inuvo has an average volume of 471.96K. The company has a one-year high of $1.75 and a one-year low of $0.09.

Inuvo, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. It provides platforms that can automatically identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social, and native.