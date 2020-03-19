The Chairman & CEO of Information Services Group (III) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman & CEO of Information Services Group (III), Michael P. Connors, bought shares of III for $80.18K.

III’s market cap is $97.79M and the company has a P/E ratio of 30.72. Currently, Information Services Group has an average volume of 112.87K. The company has a one-year high of $4.32 and a one-year low of $1.61.

Information Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.