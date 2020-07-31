The Chairman & CEO of Greenhill (GHL) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman & CEO of Greenhill (GHL), Scott Bok, bought shares of GHL for $1.63M.

This recent transaction increases Scott Bok’s holding in the company by 8.1% to a total of $23.65 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $23.08 and a one-year low of $7.28. GHL’s market cap is $211 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.20. Currently, Greenhill has an average volume of 170.09K.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, financings and capital raising to corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in January 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.