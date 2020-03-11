The Chairman & CEO of First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman & CEO of First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI), Michael Scudder, bought shares of FMBI for $100.7K.

Following this transaction Michael Scudder’s holding in the company was increased by 2% to a total of $4.83 million. In addition to Michael Scudder, one other FMBI executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on First Midwest Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $223 million and quarterly net profit of $51.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $196 million and had a net profit of $41.09 million. The company has a one-year high of $23.64 and a one-year low of $14.54. Currently, First Midwest Bancorp has an average volume of 557.75K.

The insider sentiment on First Midwest Bancorp has been positive according to 72 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.