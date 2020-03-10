The Chairman & CEO of Ebix (EBIX) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman & CEO of Ebix (EBIX), Robin Raina, bought shares of EBIX for $218.2K.

In addition to Robin Raina, 2 other EBIX executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ebix’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $146 million and quarterly net profit of $21.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $136 million and had a net profit of $8.51 million. The company has a one-year high of $53.94 and a one-year low of $20.74. Currently, Ebix has an average volume of 371.46K.

The insider sentiment on Ebix has been positive according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ebix, Inc. engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.