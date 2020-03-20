The Chairman & CEO of CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman & CEO of CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI), Wei-Wu He, bought shares of CASI for $1.53M.

Following this transaction Wei-Wu He’s holding in the company was increased by 17.05% to a total of $12.01 million.

Based on CASI Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.34 million and GAAP net loss of $12.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $9.26 million. Currently, CASI Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 237.47K. The company has a one-year high of $3.82 and a one-year low of $1.15.

Starting in April 2019, CASI received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.