The Chairman & CEO of Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman & CEO of Cardiovascular Systems (CSII), Scott Ward, bought shares of CSII for $32.18K.

In addition to Scott Ward, 3 other CSII executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $55.22 and a one-year low of $26.00. Currently, Cardiovascular Systems has an average volume of 354.27K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.00, reflecting a -27.8% downside. Six different firms, including Aegis Capital and Barclays, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in August 2020, CSII received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. Its products are catheter-based platforms capable of treating a range of vessel sizes and plaque types. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.