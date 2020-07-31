The Chairman & CEO of AutoNation is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chairman & CEO of AutoNation (AN), Michael J. Jackson, exercised options to sell 90,819 AN shares at $40.06 a share, for a total transaction value of $4.99M.

Following Michael J. Jackson’s last AN Sell transaction on November 04, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.6%. In addition to Michael J. Jackson, 3 other AN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $57.09 and a one-year low of $20.59. AN’s market cap is $4.72 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.90.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $58.71, reflecting a -8.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on AutoNation has been negative according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AutoNation, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler. The Import segment includes retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, and Nissan. The Premium Luxury segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, and Lexus. The Corporate & Other segment involves in the collision centres, auction operations and stand-alone used vehicle sales and service centres. The company was founded by Steven Richard Berrard and Harry Wayne Huizenga Sr. in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.