The Chairman & CEO of American Vanguard is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chairman & CEO of American Vanguard (AVD), Eric Wintemute, exercised options to buy 30,000 AVD shares at $7.50 a share, for a total transaction value of $225K. The options were close to expired and Eric Wintemute retained stocks.

Following this transaction Eric Wintemute’s holding in the company was increased by 2.92% to a total of $16.61 million. Following Eric Wintemute’s last AVD Buy transaction on March 17, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.1%.

The company has a one-year high of $19.60 and a one-year low of $11.35. AVD’s market cap is $450 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 40.20. Currently, American Vanguard has an average volume of 27.13K.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches. The Company was founded by Herbert A. Kraft and Glenn A. Wintemute in January 1969 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.