The Chairman & CEO of American Vanguard (AVD) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman & CEO of American Vanguard (AVD), Eric Wintemute, bought shares of AVD for $26.14K.

The company has a one-year high of $19.60 and a one-year low of $11.53. AVD’s market cap is $358.6M and the company has a P/E ratio of 29.69. Currently, American Vanguard has an average volume of 111.43K.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.