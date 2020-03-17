The Chairman & CEO of Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman & CEO of Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC), Carl Christenson, bought shares of AIMC for $55.9K.

Following this transaction Carl Christenson’s holding in the company was increased by 1.13% to a total of $3.95 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $38.43 and a one-year low of $15.55. Currently, Altra Industrial Motion has an average volume of 382.65K. AIMC’s market cap is $1.02B and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.00.

The insider sentiment on Altra Industrial Motion has been positive according to 49 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Carl Christenson’s trades have generated a -14.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments.