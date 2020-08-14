The Chairman & CEO of Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman & CEO of Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS), William Shepro, bought shares of ASPS for $100.6K.

This recent transaction increases William Shepro’s holding in the company by 269.2% to a total of $4.11 million.

The company has a one-year high of $23.58 and a one-year low of $6.00. Currently, Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA has an average volume of 543.82K.

The insider sentiment on Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA has been positive according to 63 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

William Shepro's trades have generated a -8.4% average return based on past transactions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Market; Real Estate Market; and Other Businesses, Corporate and Eliminations. The Mortgage Market segment offers loan servicers and originators with marketplaces, services, and technologies that span the mortgage lifecycle. The Real Estate Market segment provides real estate consumers and rental property investors with marketplaces and services that span the real estate lifecycle. The Other Businesses, Corporate and Eliminations segment includes certain ancillary businesses, interest expense and unallocated costs related to corporate support functions. The company was founded on November 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.