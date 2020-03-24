The Chair of Board,President, CEO of Stratus Properties (STRS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chair of Board,President, CEO of Stratus Properties (STRS), William H. Armstrong, bought shares of STRS for $20.41K.

Following William H. Armstrong’s last STRS Buy transaction on December 14, 2012, the stock climbed by 9.0%.

The company has a one-year high of $33.40 and a one-year low of $12.10.

William H. Armstrong’s trades have generated a 68.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Stratus Properties, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel; Entertainment; Real Estate Operations; and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences.