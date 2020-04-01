The Chair of Board,President, CEO of Stratus Properties (STRS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chair of Board,President, CEO of Stratus Properties (STRS), William H. Armstrong, bought shares of STRS for $4,156.

The company has a one-year high of $33.41 and a one-year low of $12.11. Currently, Stratus Properties has an average volume of 35.86K.

The insider sentiment on Stratus Properties has been positive according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

William H. Armstrong's trades have generated a 63.0% average return based on past transactions.

Stratus Properties, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel; Entertainment; Real Estate Operations; and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studio and venue for live music, concert, and private events. The Real Estate Operations segment pertains to the firm’s residential properties. The Leasing Operations segment offers office buildings and retail spaces. The company was founded on March 11, 1992 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.