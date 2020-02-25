The CFO & VP-Business Development of Research Frontiers (REFR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CFO & VP-Business Development of Research Frontiers (REFR), Seth Van-Voorhees, bought shares of REFR for $125K.

This recent transaction increases Seth Van-Voorhees’ holding in the company by 149.93% to a total of $871.1K. Following Seth Van-Voorhees’ last REFR Buy transaction on September 13, 2017, the stock climbed by 2.6%.

Based on Research Frontiers’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $462.9K and GAAP net loss of $397.7K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $370.8K and had a GAAP net loss of $634.2K. Currently, Research Frontiers has an average volume of 81.64K. The company has a one-year high of $5.38 and a one-year low of $1.95.

Research Frontiers, Inc. engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets.