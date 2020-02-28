The CFO & Treasurer of Ultralife (ULBI) is Buying Shares

Today, the CFO & Treasurer of Ultralife (ULBI), Philip Fain, bought shares of ULBI for $20.19K.

This recent transaction increases Philip Fain’s holding in the company by 3.09% to a total of $671.7K. Following Philip Fain’s last ULBI Buy transaction on December 15, 2017, the stock climbed by 1.0%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ultralife’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $31.02 million and quarterly net profit of $1.63 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.93 million and had a net profit of $19.75 million. The company has a one-year high of $11.97 and a one-year low of $6.85. ULBI’s market cap is $112.2M and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.00.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery and Energy Products and Communications System segments.