The CFO & Treasurer of Pennantpark Investment (PNNT) is Buying Shares

Today, the CFO & Treasurer of Pennantpark Investment (PNNT), Aviv Efrat, bought shares of PNNT for $59.67K.

This recent transaction increases Aviv Efrat’s holding in the company by 25.45% to a total of $312.8K. This is Efrat’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on PFLT back in May 2019

Currently, Pennantpark Investment has an average volume of 521.95K. The company has a one-year high of $7.19 and a one-year low of $1.76. PNNT’s market cap is $157.6M and the company has a P/E ratio of 5.55.

The insider sentiment on Pennantpark Investment has been positive according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

PennantPark Investment Corp. engages in the provision of access to the middle market direct lending. It seeks to create diversified portfolio which includes first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt, subordinated debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Arthur H. Penn on January 11, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.