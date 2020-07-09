The CFO & Treasurer of Marcus (MCS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CFO & Treasurer of Marcus (MCS), Douglas Neis, bought shares of MCS for $167.4K.

Following this transaction Douglas Neis’ holding in the company was increased by 16.41% to a total of $1.2 million.

The company has a one-year high of $37.64 and a one-year low of $6.95. Currently, Marcus has an average volume of 373.07K. MCS’s market cap is $428 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.50.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.67, reflecting a -39.8% downside. Three different firms, including B.Riley FBR and Barrington, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Marcus has been positive according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Douglas Neis' trades have generated a -18.7% average return based on past transactions.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts. The company was founded by Ben Marcus on November 1, 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.