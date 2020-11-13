The CFO & Treasurer of Graco is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CFO & Treasurer of Graco (GGG), Mark Sheahan, exercised options to sell 54,000 GGG shares at $19.58 a share, for a total transaction value of $3.66M.

Following Mark Sheahan’s last GGG Sell transaction on February 27, 2019, the stock climbed by 21.7%. In addition to Mark Sheahan, 7 other GGG executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Graco’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $439 million and quarterly net profit of $114 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $401 million and had a net profit of $84.13 million. The company has a one-year high of $69.91 and a one-year low of $38.43. Currently, Graco has an average volume of 525.99K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $64.33, reflecting a 5.1% upside.

The insider sentiment on Graco has been negative according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mark Sheahan’s trades have generated a -12.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Graco, Inc. is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies, Industrial Products and Process divisions. It markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives and other fluids. The Process segment markets pumps, valves, meters and accessories to move and dispense chemicals, oil & natural gas, water, wastewater, petroleum, food, lubricants and other fluids. The Contractor segment equipment includes sprayers that apply texture to walls and ceilings, highly viscous coatings to roofs and markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields and floors. Graco was founded by Russell Gray and Leil Gray in April 1926 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.