The CFO & Treasurer of Five Below is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CFO & Treasurer of Five Below (FIVE), Kenneth Bull, exercised options to sell 9,123 FIVE shares at $39.30 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.04M.

In addition to Kenneth Bull, 3 other FIVE executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $137.97 and a one-year low of $47.53. Currently, Five Below has an average volume of 678.21K. FIVE’s market cap is $6.27 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 64.60.

Based on 18 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $123.94, reflecting a -10.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Five Below has been negative according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Five Below, Inc. engages in the shopping business. It offers an assortment of merchandise, including sporting goods, games, fashion accessories and jewelry, to hobbies and collectibles, bath and body, candy and snacks, room decor and storage, stationery and school supplies, video game accessories, books, dvds, iPhone accessories, novelty and gag, and seasonal items. The company was founded by David Schlessinger, Zany Brainy, and Thomas G. Vellios in January 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

