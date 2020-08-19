The CFO, Treas & Sec of Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CFO, Treas & Sec of Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH), Michael O’hara, bought shares of AHH for $104.1K.

Following this transaction Michael O’hara’s holding in the company was increased by 11.32% to a total of $1.01 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Armada Hoffler Properties’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $89.56 million and quarterly net profit of $6.99 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $57.82 million and had a net profit of $4.57 million. The company has a one-year high of $19.43 and a one-year low of $6.40. AHH’s market cap is $821 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.80.

The insider sentiment on Armada Hoffler Properties has been positive according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services. The General Contracting & Real Estate Services segment provides various real estate services, such as general contractor services, construction management, asset management and development services to third-party property owners. The company was founded by Daniel A. Hoffler in 1979 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.