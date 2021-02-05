The CFO & SVP of 1-800 Flowers (FLWS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CFO & SVP of 1-800 Flowers (FLWS), William E. Shea, sold shares of FLWS for $1.52M.

Following William E. Shea’s last FLWS Sell transaction on June 13, 2018, the stock climbed by 17.5%. In addition to William E. Shea, one other FLWS executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on 1-800 Flowers’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $877 million and quarterly net profit of $114 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $606 million and had a net profit of $74.15 million. The company has a one-year high of $39.61 and a one-year low of $11.15. FLWS’s market cap is $1.97 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.40.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire Service. The Consumer Floral segment comprises the operations of the company’s flagship brand 1-800-Flowers.com, Celebrations and FineStationery.com. The Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets segment consists the operations of Fannie May Confections Brands, Cheryl’s, The Popcorn Factory, Stockyards.com, DesignPac and 1-800-Baskets. The BloomNet Wire Service segment includes the operations of BloomNet, BloomNet Technologies, BloomNet Products and Napco. The company was founded by James F. McCann in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, NY.