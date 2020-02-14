The CFO, Secretary & Treasurer of Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN) is Buying Shares

Today, the CFO, Secretary & Treasurer of Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN), Billy Joe White, bought shares of IDN for $26.94K.

This recent transaction increases Billy Joe White’s holding in the company by 197.11% to a total of $258.8K. In addition to Billy Joe White, one other IDN executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Intellicheck Mobilisia’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.93 million and GAAP net loss of $568.2K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.33 million and had a GAAP net loss of $664K. The company has a one-year high of $10.25 and a one-year low of $2.45. Currently, Intellicheck Mobilisia has an average volume of 92.89K.

Starting in March 2019, IDN received 13 Buy ratings in a row.

Intellicheck, Inc. engages in the development, integration, and marketing of identity authentication systems for various applications including mobile, handheld and integrated systems for the government, military and commercial markets.