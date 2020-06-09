The CFO & Secretary of Fleetcor Technologies is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the CFO & Secretary of Fleetcor Technologies (FLT), Eric Dey, exercised options to sell 44,000 FLT shares at $150.74 a share, for a total transaction value of $12.15M.

Following Eric Dey’s last FLT Sell transaction on March 10, 2017, the stock climbed by 116.9%. In addition to Eric Dey, one other FLT executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Fleetcor Technologies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $661 million and quarterly net profit of $147 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $622 million and had a net profit of $172 million. The company has a one-year high of $329.85 and a one-year low of $168.51. Currently, Fleetcor Technologies has an average volume of 853.39K.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $274.62, reflecting a 0.1% upside.

The insider sentiment on Fleetcor Technologies has been negative according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. is a global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The company portfolios of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments to, or on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. It serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by W. Boatner Reily, III on February 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.