The CFO & Sec of RF Industries (RFIL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CFO & Sec of RF Industries (RFIL), Mark Turfler, sold shares of RFIL for $89.21K.

Based on RF Industries’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $15.54 million and quarterly net profit of $782K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.89 million and had a net profit of $460K. The company has a one-year high of $8.89 and a one-year low of $5.25. RFIL’s market cap is $59.9M and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.74.

The insider sentiment on RF Industries has been positive according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments.