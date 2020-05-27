The CFO of Where Food Comes From (WFCF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of Where Food Comes From (WFCF), Dannette Henning, bought shares of WFCF for $2,400.

This recent transaction increases Dannette Henning’s holding in the company by 8% to a total of $226.8K. In addition to Dannette Henning, one other WFCF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

WFCF’s market cap is $41.85 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 41.60. Currently, Where Food Comes From has an average volume of 25.56K. The company has a one-year high of $2.50 and a one-year low of $1.40.

Where Food Comes From, Inc. engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other. The Verification and Certification segment sell validation solutions, consulting services, and hardware. The Software Sales and Related Consulting segment offers products via a SaaS model and web-hosting services. The company was founded by John Saunders and Leann Saunders in 1998 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, CO.