The CFO of Waterstone Financial is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the CFO of Waterstone Financial (WSBF), Mark Raymond Gerke, exercised options to buy 3,292 WSBF shares at $1.73 a share, for a total transaction value of $5,695.

This recent transaction increases Mark Raymond Gerke’s holding in the company by 6.52% to a total of $934.3K. In addition to Mark Raymond Gerke, 2 other WSBF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Waterstone Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $54.09 million and quarterly net profit of $8.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $44.96 million and had a net profit of $5.68 million. Currently, Waterstone Financial has an average volume of 70.21K. WSBF’s market cap is $471.6M and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.67.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $262.7K worth of WSBF shares and purchased $5,695 worth of WSBF shares.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.