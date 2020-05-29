The CFO of Virnetx Holding (VHC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of Virnetx Holding (VHC), Richard Nance, sold shares of VHC for $24.29K.

Following Richard Nance’s last VHC Sell transaction on November 17, 2015, the stock climbed by 5.1%.

Based on Virnetx Holding’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $303 million and quarterly net profit of $300 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8,000 and had a GAAP net loss of $5.61 million. The company has a one-year high of $8.47 and a one-year low of $2.85. VHC’s market cap is $534 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 1.80.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $24.29K worth of VHC shares and purchased $1,997 worth of VHC shares.

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the development of software and technology solutions for securing real-time communications over the Internet. Its patented Gabriel Connection Technology combines industry standard encryption protocols with patented techniques for automated domain name system, lookup mechanisms, enabling users to create a secure communication link using secure domain names. It provides the security platform required by next-generation Internet-based applications such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer and remote desktop. The company was founded in August 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Zephyr Cove, NV.