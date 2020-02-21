The CFO of Viad is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CFO of Viad (VVI), Ellen Ingersoll, exercised options to buy 6,050 VVI shares at $16.61 a share, for a total transaction value of $100.5K. The options were close to expired and Ellen Ingersoll retained stocks.

This recent transaction increases Ellen Ingersoll’s holding in the company by 6.28% to a total of $6.54 million. In addition to Ellen Ingersoll, one other VVI executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Viad’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $321 million and GAAP net loss of $6.22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $297 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.36 million. The company has a one-year high of $72.27 and a one-year low of $52.67. Currently, Viad has an average volume of 97.48K.

The insider sentiment on Viad has been positive according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.