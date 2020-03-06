The CFO of US Physical Therapy (USPH) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of US Physical Therapy (USPH), Lawrance Mcafee, sold shares of USPH for $322.7K.

Following Lawrance Mcafee’s last USPH Sell transaction on March 23, 2015, the stock climbed by 60.5%. In addition to Lawrance Mcafee, one other USPH executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on US Physical Therapy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $122 million and quarterly net profit of $7.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $117 million and had a net profit of $5.49 million. The company has a one-year high of $148.48 and a one-year low of $98.53. Currently, US Physical Therapy has an average volume of 86.59K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $322.7K worth of USPH shares and purchased $201.4K worth of USPH shares. The insider sentiment on US Physical Therapy has been positive according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.