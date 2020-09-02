The CFO of Urban Outfitters (URBN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of Urban Outfitters (URBN), Frank Conforti, sold shares of URBN for $240K.

The company has a one-year high of $31.41 and a one-year low of $12.28.

Based on 19 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.67, reflecting a -4.9% downside.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the Retail, and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment contains the Anthropologie, Bhldn, Free People, Terrain, and Urban Outfitters brands; and its Food and Beverage division. The Wholesale segment designs, develops, and markets apparel, intimates, active wear, and home goods under the Free People, Anthropologie, and Urban Outfitters brands. The company was founded by Richard A. Hayne and Scott A. Belair in 1970 and is headquartered at Philadelphia, PA.

