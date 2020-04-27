The CFO of Urban One (UONE) is Buying Shares

Today, the CFO of Urban One (UONE), Peter Thompson, bought shares of UONE for $259.9K.

This recent transaction increases Peter Thompson’s holding in the company by 25.34% to a total of $608.7K. This is Thompson’s first Buy trade following 22 Sell transactions.

UONE’s market cap is $51.43 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 111.80. The company has a one-year high of $3.28 and a one-year low of $0.95.

Urban One, Inc. is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations. The Reach Media segment consists of the Tom Joyner Morning Show and its related activities. The Digital segment focuses on its online business, including the operations of Interactive One. The Cable Television segment deals with TV One’s operations. The company was founded by Catherine L. Hughes in 1980 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.