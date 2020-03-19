The CFO of UMH Properties (UMH) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of UMH Properties (UMH), Anna Chew, bought shares of UMH for $15.91K.

In addition to Anna Chew, 4 other UMH executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on UMH Properties’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $37.91 million and quarterly net profit of $3.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $34.25 million and had a GAAP net loss of $27.73 million. The company has a one-year high of $16.64 and a one-year low of $9.03. UMH’s market cap is $382.4M and the company has a P/E ratio of 139.55.

The insider sentiment on UMH Properties has been positive according to 82 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

UMH Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners.