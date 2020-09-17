The CFO of Toll Brothers (TOL) is Selling Shares

Today, the CFO of Toll Brothers (TOL), Martin Connor, sold shares of TOL for $900K.

In addition to Martin Connor, 7 other TOL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $49.31 and a one-year low of $13.28. TOL’s market cap is $5.55 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.10.

TOL is a controversial stock, with 3 analysts recommending Buy, while 3 recommends selling the stock. Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $43.44, reflecting a 1.1% upside. Three different firms, including BTIG and Barclays, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $25.88M worth of TOL shares and purchased $1.93M worth of TOL shares. The insider sentiment on Toll Brothers has been negative according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Toll Brothers, Inc. engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers. The City Living segment builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living. The company was founded by Robert I. Toll and Bruce E. Toll in May 1986 and is headquartered in Horsham, PA.

